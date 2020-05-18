WELLNESS CENTER USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On May 14, 2020, the Company determined that it will not be able to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on time as a result of factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by states to seek to reduce the spread of the virus by either requesting or requiring businesses to close or work remotely. As a result, the Company’s accounting staff and the staff of the independent auditors are not able to complete the review in a timely manner in order to file the Form 10-Q by the required date. The Company is filing this report on Form 8-K to report that it will rely on the exemption from timely filing provided by the SEC in Release No. 34-88318, dated March 4, 2020 (the “Release”). The Company anticipates that it will file the Form 10-Q no later than May 31, 2020. This report on Form 8-K replaces the Form 12b-25, which, as provided in the Release, is not required to be filed.



About WELLNESS CENTER USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Story continues below

Wellness Center USA, Inc. is engaged in the development of aminofactory.com, a Web-based online store designed to market customized vitamins and other nutritional supplements to the sports industry and health-minded public. The Company’s segments include Corporate; Medical Devices, which manufactures, markets and distributes of targeted Ultra Violet (UV) phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases; Management of Client Services, which engages in management of medical practices in the interventional and multi-modal pain management sector; Authentication and Encryption Products and Services, engaged in selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. It also has operations in the healthcare and medical sectors through CNS-Wellness LLC (CNS), Psoria-Shield Inc. (PSI) and National Pain Centers. Inc. (NPC), among others. NPC is a management services provider. PSI is a medical device design and manufacturing company.