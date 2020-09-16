Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WHSI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated September 16, 2020



WEARABLE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 wearable_ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Files 1-A Offering Toronto,…

About Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WHSI)

Wearable Health Solutions, Inc., formerly Medical Alarm Concepts Holding, Inc., manufactures medical alarm devices that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency. The Company’s major product is called the MediPendant, which is a personal emergency alarm that is used to summon help in the event of an emergency at home. The MediPendant offers a product that has the speaker in the pendant, enabling the user to speak and listen directly through the pendant in the event of an emergency. The Company also manufactures the iHelp mobile medical alarm device. Users of the iHelp mobile medical alarm can take the device with them wherever there is cellular service. The iHelp has various features and functions, including a global positioning system, the ability to remotely locate a loved one, and a dealer portal that enables dealers to manage their own iHelp customer base. The Company’s iHelp+ 3G is a cellular medical alert system that operates on a third generation (3G) network.