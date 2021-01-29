W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION (NYSE:WRB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 29, 2021, W. R. Berkley Corporation (the “Company”) directed The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (the “Trustee”), to issue a notice to the holders of the Company’s 5.900% Subordinated Debentures due 2056 (the “Debentures”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem the Debentures to Article XI of the Indenture, dated as of March 1, 2016, between the Company and the Trustee, and Section 2.9 of the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of March 1, 2016, between the Company and the Trustee. to such notice, the Company will redeem the $110 million aggregate principal amount of the Debentures on March 1, 2021 at a redemption price equal to such principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon (including compounded interest, if any) to, but excluding, the redemption date. On the redemption date, such redemption price will become due and payable. Interest on the principal amount of the Debentures to be redeemed shall cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.
W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in the three segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance-Domestic, Insurance-International and Reinsurance-Global. Its Insurance-Domestic segment includes commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines and admitted lines, primarily throughout the United States. Its Insurance-Domestic operating units underwrite commercial insurance business primarily throughout the United States. The Company’s Insurance-International segment includes insurance business primarily in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Company’s Reinsurance-Global segment includes reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region and South Africa.

