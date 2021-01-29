W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION (NYSE:WRB) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 29, 2021, W. R. Berkley Corporation (the “Company”) directed The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (the “Trustee”), to issue a notice to the holders of the Company’s 5.900% Subordinated Debentures due 2056 (the “Debentures”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem the Debentures to Article XI of the Indenture, dated as of March 1, 2016, between the Company and the Trustee, and Section 2.9 of the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of March 1, 2016, between the Company and the Trustee. to such notice, the Company will redeem the $110 million aggregate principal amount of the Debentures on March 1, 2021 at a redemption price equal to such principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon (including compounded interest, if any) to, but excluding, the redemption date. On the redemption date, such redemption price will become due and payable. Interest on the principal amount of the Debentures to be redeemed shall cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.