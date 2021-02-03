W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION (NYSE:WRB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference is certain unaudited financial information relating to the results of operations and financial condition as of, and for the quarter and year ended, December 31, 2020 of W. R. Berkley Corporation (the “Company”). This information was previously released by the Company and furnished under Item 2.02, Results of Operations and Financial Condition on Form 8-K on January 26, 2021.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
99.1 Unaudited financial information relating to the Company.
About W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in the three segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance-Domestic, Insurance-International and Reinsurance-Global. Its Insurance-Domestic segment includes commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines and admitted lines, primarily throughout the United States. Its Insurance-Domestic operating units underwrite commercial insurance business primarily throughout the United States. The Company’s Insurance-International segment includes insurance business primarily in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Company’s Reinsurance-Global segment includes reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region and South Africa.

