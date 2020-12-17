vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On December 17, 2020, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) exercised its right to cause MacAndrews & Forbes Group LLC (the “Investor”) to purchase 625,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock at a per share price of $1.60 to the terms of the letter agreement between the Company and the Investor dated December 23, 2019 (the “December 2019 Letter Agreement”). The Investor funded $1.0 million to the Company in exchange for 625,000 shares of Class A common stock following the execution of definitive documentation by and between the Company and the Investor.

The foregoing disclosure regarding the December 2019 Letter Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the December 2019 Letter Agreement, attached as Exhibit 10.25 to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 21, 2020.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial. Its type II diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator (GKA), for which it has completed enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial, and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1r), for which it began enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial. It has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.