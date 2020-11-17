SEC Filings vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02

Appointment of Director

On November 16, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”), upon recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, appointed Rich Nelson as a member of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Nelson will serve a term through the date of the next annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders.

Mr. Nelson is a Senior Vice President of Vericast Corp., which is wholly-owned by MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, a related party to the Company.

Mr. Nelson will not receive any compensation for his service on the Board due to his employment as an executive at an entity wholly-owned by MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

As of the date hereof, Mr. Nelson has not been appointed to serve on any Committee of the Board.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial. Its type II diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator (GKA), for which it has completed enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial, and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1r), for which it began enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial. It has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.