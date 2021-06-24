VNUE, INC. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Story continues below

VNUE, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 vnue_ex101.htm SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT vnue_ex101.htmEXHIBIT 10.1 PURCHASE AGREEMENT PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

About VNUE, INC. (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

VNUE, Inc. (VNUE) is a development-stage company. The Company is carrying on business as a live entertainment music service company, which brings bands and fans together by capturing audio and video recordings of live performances and delivers the experience of a venue to home and hand. By streamlining the processes of curation, clearing, capturing, distribution and monetization, it manages the complexities of the music ecosystem. The Company captures content through its Front of House mobile application and provides distribution and monetization through a suite of mobile, Web administration applications, allowing an artist to deliver and sell their live performances directly to the fans attending their shows. VNUE is primarily used in live music venues. The Company is also branching into various other entertainment experiences, such as comedy, plays, musicals, university lectures, professional demonstrations and panel discussions, as well as action sports, among others.