VITALITY BIOPHARMA, INC. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 21, 2021, Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) posted on the Company’s website ( www.vitality.bio ) a letter from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cavanaugh, to the Company’s shareholders. A copy of the letter is filed as Exhibit 20.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About VITALITY BIOPHARMA, INC. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc., formerly Stevia First Corp., is engaged in the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals. The Company unlocks the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. Its product pipeline includes cannabosides, VITA-100 and VITA-210. Cannabosides are cannabinoid glycoside prodrugs. VITA-100 is an oral cannabinoid formulation containing cannabosides that is being developed for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and other disorders. VITA-210 is a cannabinoid glycoside prodrug being developed primarily for treatment of pain and muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis and in rare white matter disorders. The Company’s facilities include laboratories and a manufacturing suite for good manufacturing practices (GMPs) production, which will be used for pharmaceutical-grade production of products to be tested in clinical trials.