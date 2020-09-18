VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On September 17, 2020, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”). The matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the results of the voting are set forth below.
Proposal No. 1 – Election of Directors
The Company’s Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast. Accordingly, each of the nominees named above was elected to serve on the Board of Directors until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until her or his successor is elected and qualified.
Proposal No. 2 – Ratification of Appointment of Auditors
The vote required to approve this proposal was the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the proposal. Accordingly, stockholders ratified the appointment of OUM & Co. LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Following theadjournment of theformal portion of the Annual Meeting, Mr. Shawn Singh, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, delivered closing remarks. A copy of Mr. Singh’s closing remarks is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report onForm8-K,including the information set forth in Exhibit99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall Exhibit 99.1 filed herewith be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
See Exhibit Index.
Disclaimer.
This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements with respect to the Company\’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as \”may\”, \”could\”, \”would\”, should\”, \”believes\”, \”expects\”, \”anticipates\”, \”estimates\”, \”intends\”, \”plans\” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company\’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex99-1 Exhibit 99.1 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders Closing Remarks from Shawn K. Singh,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to AV-101, the Company has developed a human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform, which includes its in-vitro bioassay system, CardioSafe 3D, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities (NCEs) long before testing in animal and human studies. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine (RM) applications using blood, cartilage, heart and/or liver cells derived from hPSCs.
