VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On September 17, 2020, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”). The matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the results of the voting are set forth below.

Proposal No. 1 – Election of Directors

The Company’s Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast. Accordingly, each of the nominees named above was elected to serve on the Board of Directors until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until her or his successor is elected and qualified.

Proposal No. 2 – Ratification of Appointment of Auditors

The vote required to approve this proposal was the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the proposal. Accordingly, stockholders ratified the appointment of OUM & Co. LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Following theadjournment of theformal portion of the Annual Meeting, Mr. Shawn Singh, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, delivered closing remarks. A copy of Mr. Singh’s closing remarks is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report onForm8-K,including the information set forth in Exhibit99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall Exhibit 99.1 filed herewith be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

See Exhibit Index.

