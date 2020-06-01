VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
About VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system (CNS). Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to AV-101, the Company has developed a human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform, which includes its in-vitro bioassay system, CardioSafe 3D, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities (NCEs) long before testing in animal and human studies. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine (RM) applications using blood, cartilage, heart and/or liver cells derived from hPSCs.