VISTA GOLD CORP. (TSE:VGZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition

Management Conference Call

On May 5, 2020, Vista Gold Corp. (the “Registrant”), announced that a conference call with management to review its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and to discuss corporate and project activities is scheduled for May 8, 2020 at 10:00 am MDT.

Participant Toll Free: 888-378-4413

Participant International: 647-792-1280

Conference ID: 7842578

This call will be archived and available at www.vistagold.com after May 8, 2020. Audio replay will be available for 21 days by calling toll-free in North America: 888-203-1112.

If you are unable to access the audio or phone-in on the day of the conference call, please email your questions to [email protected]

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) is being “furnished,” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD

On May 5, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing receipt of the $2.4 million Awak Mas option payment.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this report shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01 Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated May 5, 2020*

*The Exhibit relating to Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Regulation FD.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

99.1 Press Release dated May 5, 2020*

*The Exhibit relating to Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC

VISTA GOLD CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2018758d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 7961 Shaffer Parkway Suite 5 Littleton,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About VISTA GOLD CORP. (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. is engaged in the gold mining industry. The Company is focused on the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold exploration. The Company operates in the segment of evaluation, acquisition and exploration activities, which are focused principally in Australia and North America. The Company’s assets include the Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia; interest in Midas Gold Corp.; non-core projects in Mexico and the United States, and royalty interests in project in Mexico and Indonesia. The Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 60 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Northern Territory, Australia, and over 250 kilometers southeast of Darwin. The Company operates Mt Todd gold project through its subsidiary, Vista Gold Australia Pty. Ltd (Vista Gold Australia). Total land holdings controlled by Vista Gold Australia are approximately 140,000 hectares.