VIRTRA, INC. (OTCMKTS:VTSI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 11, 2020, Judy Henry, Chief Financial Officer of VirTra, Inc. (the “Company”), notified the Company that she intends to retire on December 11, 2020. The Company’s Board of Directors has initiated a search for Ms. Henry’s permanent replacement.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On November 13, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Ms. Henry’s retirement. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The information contained in the websites is not a part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.



VirTra, Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 VirTra’s Chief Financial Officer Judy Henry to Retire in December Board of Directors Initiates Search for a Permanent Replacement TEMPE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About VIRTRA, INC. (OTCMKTS:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.