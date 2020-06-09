Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

VINCE HOLDING CORP. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 vnce-ex991_30.htm EX-99.1 vnce-ex991_30.htm Exhibit 99.1 Vince Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results Provides Update on COVID-19 Related Actions NEW YORK,…

About Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) is a contemporary fashion brand known for modern style and everyday luxury essentials. The Company offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel, women’s and men’s footwear, and handbags. It operates in two segments: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale segment consists of sales to department stores and specialty stores in the United States and in select international markets. Its direct-to-consumer segment includes its retail and outlet stores, and its e-commerce business. It operates approximately 50 stores, which consisted of over 30 Company-operated full-price retail stores and over 10 Company-operated outlet locations. The direct-to-consumer segment also includes its e-commerce Website, www.vince.com. It offers women’s line under the Vince brand, which includes seasonal collections of cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and an assortment of outerwear.