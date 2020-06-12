VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 12, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25>per Class A common share and $0.1625>per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on July 23, 2020>to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

About VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), which is a retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. As of July 30, 2016, Wakefern operated 336 supermarkets and other retail formats, including 94 stores operated by Wakefern. The Company’s stores include the Village Food Garden concept, featuring a restaurant style kitchen and several kiosks offering a variety of store prepared specialty foods for both take-home and in-store dining. The Company offers a range of products, including groceries, dairy and frozen, produce, meats, non-foods, deli and prepared food, pharmacy, seafood, bakery and liquor.