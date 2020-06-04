VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (TSE:VFF) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02



Village Farms International, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d908739dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This Agreement (the “Agreement”) is entered into as of the 1st day of June,…

About VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (Village Farms) is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Produce business and the Energy business. The Produce business produces, markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. The Energy business produces power that it sells per a long-term contract to its customer. The Company markets and distributes under its Village Farms brand name, primarily to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies across the United States and Canada. Village Farms operates approximately three distribution centers located across the United States and Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, VF Clean Energy, Inc., owns and operates a seven megawatt (MW) power plant from landfill gas that generates electricity and provides thermal heat in colder months.