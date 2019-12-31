ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 31, 2019, ViewRay, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into the First Amendment (the “Amendment”) to Loan and Security Agreement by and among the Company, ViewRay Technologies, Inc. and Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) dated as of December 28, 2018 (the “Loan Agreement”).

The Amendment, among other things, amended the Loan Agreement to (i) suspend testing of the minimum revenue financial covenant for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019, (ii) provide for the minimum trailing twelve-month revenue thresholds under the minimum revenue financial covenant for periods ending on the last day of fiscal quarters in fiscal years subsequent to 2020 to be determined annually at the greater of (a) a 25% cushion to revenue forecasts provided by the Company to SVB and (b) 10% year-over-year annual growth, unless otherwise agreed, (iii) increase the minimum liquidity ratio financial covenant from 1.50:1.00 to 1.75:1.00 and (iv) increase the prepayment premium from 1.00% to 2.00% for amounts prepaid under the Loan Agreement for prior to the maturity date thereof, subject to certain exceptions.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

ViewRay, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 vray-ex101_16.htm EX-10.1 vray-ex101_16.htm Exhibit 10.1 FIRST Amendment to Loan and security agreement This First Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement (this “Amendment”) is entered into this 31st day of December,…

About ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.