VERTEX ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On February 2, 2021, Vertex Energy, Inc. (the “ Company ”) received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“ Nasdaq ”) notifying the Company that it has regained full compliance with the minimum bid price for continued listing on Nasdaq, to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “ Minimum Bid Price Requirement ”), because Nasdaq has determined that for 10 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 per share.

Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is now closed.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 2, 2021, the Company filed a press release disclosing the fact that it has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. A copy of the press release is included herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and the information in the press release is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01 .

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About VERTEX ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions. The Company’s product categories include Used Motor Oil, Fuel Oil, pyrolysis gasoline (Pygas), Gasoline Blendstock and Base Oil. The Black Oil division is engaged in operations across the used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining and Marketing division is engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into end products, and selling these products to customers. The Recovery division is a provider of generator solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams.