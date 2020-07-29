VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03



VerifyMe, Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex3_1.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF VERIFYME,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc., formerly LaserLock Technologies, Inc., operates in the anti-counterfeiting industry. The Company offers security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a range of applications in the security field for both digital and physical transactions. Its products are used to manage and issue secure credentials, including national identifications, passports, driver licenses and access control credentials, as well as authentication security software to secure physical and logical access to facilities, computer networks, Internet sites and mobile applications. Its digital technologies involve the utilization of multiple authentication mechanisms, some of which it owns and some of which it license. These mechanisms include biometric factors, knowledge factors, possession factors and location factors. The Company’s solutions allow the assessment and quantification of risk using a scoring mechanism.