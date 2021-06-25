SEC Filings VASO CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VASO) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 1.02 – TERMINATION OF A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT.

In April 2020, Vaso Corporation (the “Company”) received funding of a $3,610,900 Note (the “PPP Note”) issued by PNC Bank (“PNC”) to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act’s Paycheck Protection Program.

On June 24, 2021, the Company received confirmation that on June 10, 2021 the Small Business Administration approved the Company’s PPP Note forgiveness application for the entire PPP Note balance of $3,610,900 in principal and $42,428.07 in interest. Accordingly, the Note issued by PNC has been fully forgiven.