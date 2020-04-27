VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 26, 2020, Mr. William R. Thomas delivered notice that he is resigning from his positions as President and as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (the “Company”), effective immediately. Mr. Thomas’ resignation was not in connection with any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

