UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(d)Director Appointment.

On May 19, 2020, the Registrant’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Mr. S. Todd Swaringen as a director. Mr. Swaringen’s term will expire at the next shareholders’ meeting at which directors are elected, which is expected to take place in 2021. Mr. Swaringen has previously served on the Board and will also serve on the Audit Committee.

About UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp is a bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank (the Bank), a North Carolina commercial bank. The Bank engages in retail and commercial banking, with over six banking offices in Stanly County, North Carolina. It provides a range of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer, home equity and residential mortgage loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. It provides traditional commercial and consumer banking services, including personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and related business and individual banking services. Its lending activities include commercial loans and various consumer-type loans to individuals, including installment loans, mortgage loans, equity lines of credit and overdraft checking credit. The Bank also offers Internet banking, e-banking, mobile banking and telephone banking, and issues Visa Check Cards.