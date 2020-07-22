SEC Filings USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) Chief Operating Officer Stock Option Award

In connection with the previously announced appointment of Jeff Vogt as the Chief Operating Officer of USA Technologies, Inc. (the “ Company ”) as disclosed by the Company on its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 24, 2020, the Company granted to Mr. Vogt a stock option on July 16, 2020 to purchase up to 100,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $7.61 per share. One-half of the stock option will vest in three equal installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, and the remaining one-half of the stock option will be eligible to vest on June 30 of each of 2021, 2022, and 2023 subject to achievement of performance goals to be established by the Company, in each case generally subject to Mr. Vogt’s continued employment on the applicable vesting date. The above description of Mr. Vogt’s stock option grant is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of Mr. Vogt’s Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement, dated as of July 16, 2020, by and between USA Technologies, Inc. and Jeff Vogt.