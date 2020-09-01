USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 1, 2020, we issued a press release entitled “Medical Practice Income, Inc., a Subsidiary of USA Equities Corp. (USAQ), Announces the Early Success of QHSLab Launch in South Florida” A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K also shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Act or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except to the extent that we specifically incorporate it by reference.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press release entitled “Medical Practice Income, Inc., a Subsidiary of USA Equities Corp. (USAQ), Announces the Early Success of QHSLab Launch in South Florida” dated September 1, 2020



About USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

USA Equities Corp., formerly American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc., is a shell company. The Company focuses to seek new business opportunities, including seeking an acquisition or merger with an operating company. The Company’s subsidiary, USA Equities Trust, Inc., is engaged in acquiring real estate. The Company was engaged in the research, development and marketing of cardiovascular and neurobiology products for the purpose of commercial development and vaccines distribution. The Company’s products were designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs, and its products had been identified for use in the treatment of epilepsy, migraine and mania, neurodegenerative diseases, coronary artery diseases and cancer. The Company has no operations.