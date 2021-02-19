USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 19, 2021, USA Equities Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release entitled “USA Equities Corp (USAQ) Announces Advisory Board Leadership for University of Miami’s Allergy Diagnostics & Allergen Immunotherapy CME Conference”.

A copy of the above-mentioned press release is attached herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company uses, and will continue to use, its website (https://usaqcorp.com), press releases, and various social media channels as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated February 19, 2021 entitled “USA Equities Corp (USAQ) Announces Advisory Board Leadership for University of Miami’s Allergy Diagnostics & Allergen Immunotherapy CME Conference.”

The press release may contain hypertext links to information on our website. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference into this Current Report on Form 8-K and does not constitute a part of this Form 8-K.



USA EQUITIES CORP. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 USA Equities Corp (USAQ) Announces Advisory Board Leadership for University of Miami’s Allergy Diagnostics & Allergen Immunotherapy CME Conference WEST PALM BEACH,…

About USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

USA Equities Corp., formerly American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc., is a shell company. The Company focuses to seek new business opportunities, including seeking an acquisition or merger with an operating company. The Company’s subsidiary, USA Equities Trust, Inc., is engaged in acquiring real estate. The Company was engaged in the research, development and marketing of cardiovascular and neurobiology products for the purpose of commercial development and vaccines distribution. The Company’s products were designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs, and its products had been identified for use in the treatment of epilepsy, migraine and mania, neurodegenerative diseases, coronary artery diseases and cancer. The Company has no operations.