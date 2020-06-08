SEC Filings URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:UBA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 8, 2020, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release, which sets forth the results of operations and financial condition of the Company for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. Such information shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Press release dated June 8, 2020 is filed as Exhibit 99.1.