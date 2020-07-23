UNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
About UNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:UNTY)
Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. It engages in lending activities and offers commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank, that provides business and consumer financial services through its office in Clinton, New Jersey and over 14 New Jersey branches located in Clinton, Edison, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, South Plainfield, Union, Washington and Whitehouse. The Bank has over one Pennsylvania branch located in Forks Township.