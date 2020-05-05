SEC Filings UNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

UNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On May 5, 2020, Unity Bank (\”Unity\”), the Registrant\’s wholly owned subsidiary, announced that industry veteran Anthony L. Cossetti will be joining the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8, 2020.

The table below sets forth certain information about Mr. Cossetti:

(1) Officers serve at the pleasure of the Board of Directors

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Cossetti and any other persons to which Mr. Cossetti was selected as chief financial officer. Mr. Cossetti has no family relationship with any other director or executive officer of the Registrant, nor with any person nominated or chosen to serve as a director or executive officer of the Registrant. Mr. Cossetti is not a director of any company with a class of securities registered to section 12, of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”), subject to the requirements of section 15(d) of the Act, or of any company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

There are no “related party transactions” between Mr. Cossetti and the Company or the Bank that require disclosure.

There are no material plans, contracts or other arrangements (or amendments thereto) to which Mr. Cossetti is a party, or in which he participates, that was entered into or amended, in connection with Mr. Cossetti being appointed as chief financial officer of the Registrant.

The Registrant is not party to an employment agreement at this time with Mr. Cossetti.