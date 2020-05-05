UNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On May 5, 2020, Unity Bank (\”Unity\”), the Registrant\’s wholly owned subsidiary, announced that industry veteran Anthony L. Cossetti will be joining the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8, 2020.
The table below sets forth certain information about Mr. Cossetti:
(1) Officers serve at the pleasure of the Board of Directors
There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Cossetti and any other persons to which Mr. Cossetti was selected as chief financial officer. Mr. Cossetti has no family relationship with any other director or executive officer of the Registrant, nor with any person nominated or chosen to serve as a director or executive officer of the Registrant. Mr. Cossetti is not a director of any company with a class of securities registered to section 12, of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”), subject to the requirements of section 15(d) of the Act, or of any company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
There are no “related party transactions” between Mr. Cossetti and the Company or the Bank that require disclosure.
There are no material plans, contracts or other arrangements (or amendments thereto) to which Mr. Cossetti is a party, or in which he participates, that was entered into or amended, in connection with Mr. Cossetti being appointed as chief financial officer of the Registrant.
The Registrant is not party to an employment agreement at this time with Mr. Cossetti.
About UNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. It engages in lending activities and offers commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank, that provides business and consumer financial services through its office in Clinton, New Jersey and over 14 New Jersey branches located in Clinton, Edison, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, South Plainfield, Union, Washington and Whitehouse. The Bank has over one Pennsylvania branch located in Forks Township.

