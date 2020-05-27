UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 27, 2020, United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (the “Registrant”) issued its monthly account statement for the month ended April 30, 2020, which is presented in the form of a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, as required to Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act. A copy of the monthly account statement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and also can be found on the Registrant’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com. The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2019847d2_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 United States Natural Gas Fund,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses. The Company’s general partner United States Commodity Funds LLC (USCF) is responsible for the management of the Company.