UNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On April 28, 2020, United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (the “Registrant”) issued its monthly account statement for the month ended March 31, 2020, which is presented in the form of a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, as required to Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act. A copy of the monthly account statement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and also can be found on the Registrant’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com. The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Monthly Account Statement of the Registrant for the month ended March 31, 2020.



United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2016030d4_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 United States 12 Month Oil Fund,…

About UNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded security that tracks the price movements of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light, sweet crude oil. USL issues shares that may be purchased and sold on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USL is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of USL’s Benchmark Oil Futures Contracts, less USL’s expenses. USL invests primarily in listed crude oil futures contracts and other oil-related futures contracts. USL offers commodity exposure without using a commodity futures account. USL provides equity-like features, including, intra-day pricing, and market, limit and stop orders. It also provides portfolio holdings, market price, NAV and TNA on its Website each day.