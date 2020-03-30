UNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About UNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded security that tracks the price movements of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light, sweet crude oil. USL issues shares that may be purchased and sold on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USL is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of USL’s Benchmark Oil Futures Contracts, less USL’s expenses. USL invests primarily in listed crude oil futures contracts and other oil-related futures contracts. USL offers commodity exposure without using a commodity futures account. USL provides equity-like features, including, intra-day pricing, and market, limit and stop orders. It also provides portfolio holdings, market price, NAV and TNA on its Website each day.