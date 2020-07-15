SEC Filings UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On July 15, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "Press Release"). A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The Press Release contains the non-GAAP measure Core Net Income. The Company believes that the presentation of that non-GAAP measure provides useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and, thereby, enhances an investor’s overall understanding of the Company\’s current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future expectations. The non-GAAP measure is reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measure in the financial tables within the Press Release. The Company cautions that the non-GAAP measure should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measure is comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Press Release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits.

EXHIBIT #

99.1 Press release of United Security Bancshares dated July 15, 2020