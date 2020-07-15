UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On July 15, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "Press Release"). A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The Press Release contains the non-GAAP measure Core Net Income. The Company believes that the presentation of that non-GAAP measure provides useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and, thereby, enhances an investor’s overall understanding of the Company\’s current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future expectations. The non-GAAP measure is reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measure in the financial tables within the Press Release. The Company cautions that the non-GAAP measure should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measure is comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.
The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Press Release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.
(d) Exhibits.
EXHIBIT #
99.1 Press release of United Security Bancshares dated July 15, 2020
UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ubfo-062020earningsrel.htm EX-99.1 UBFO 06302020 EARNINGS DocumentUnited Security Bancshares reports 2nd quarter net income of $2.0 millionFRESNO,…
About UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares is the bank holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Bank operates in the segment of providing banking services to commercial establishments and individuals primarily in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The Bank offers a range of services for commercial customers and account holders, including online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine (ATM) services, payroll direct deposit, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, money orders and foreign drafts. The Bank offers a range of financial services, including wealth management, employee benefit, insurance and loan products, as well as consulting services. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts and time certificates of deposit.

