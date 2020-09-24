SEC Filings UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On September 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares ("Company") declared a $0.11 per share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of October 6, 2020, payable on October 16, 2020. A press release was issued on September 23, 2020, and is attached to this Current Report and is incorporated into this report by reference.

