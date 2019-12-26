UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01 Change in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

On December 17, 2019, Haynie & Company resigned as United Health Products’ independent registered accountant by delivering a letter to the Company stating that they were ceasing services as the Company’s accountants effective that day. Haynie & Company orally advised the Company that they were ceasing as the Company’s accountant because they did not want to take on the additional work of performing the internal control audit of the Company in connection with its 2019 fiscal year audit. The internal control audit is now required due to the increased market capitalization of the Company. Haynie & Company’s audit reports on the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles, except that, the audit reports included an explanatory paragraph with respect to the uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. During the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and during the subsequent interim period preceding the date of Haynie & Company’s resignation, there were (i) no disagreements with Haynie & Company on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, and (ii) no reportable events (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

The Company requested Haynie & Company to furnish it with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether it agrees with the statements made above by the Company. The Company has filed this letter as an exhibit to this 8-K.

On December 20, 2019 the Board of Directors of Company engaged MAC Accounting Group, LLP, to serve as its independent registered accounting firm. Prior to engaging MAC Accounting Group, LLP, the Company did not consult with MAC Accounting Group, LLP regarding the application of accounting principles to a specific completed or contemplated transaction, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

United Health Products, Inc. Exhibit

About UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

