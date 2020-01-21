UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 20, 2020, United Community Financial Corp., an Ohio Corporation (“UCFC”), and First Defiance Financial Corp., an Ohio Corporation (“FDEF”), jointly announced the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for the previously announced proposed merger (the “Merger”) between UCFC and FDEF, to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated September 9, 2019, between UCFC and FDEF. The Merger is expected to close on January 31, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the merger transaction between FDEF and UCFC, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Please refer to each of FDEF’s and UCFC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as their other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the management’s control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by FDEF and UCFC with the SEC, risks and uncertainties for FDEF, UCFC and the combined company include, but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of UCFC’s operations with those of FDEF will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the parties’ inability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the merger; the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the merger; the failure of the proposed merger to close for any other reason; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the effect of the announcement of the merger on FDEF’s, UCFC’s or the combined company’s respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; dilution caused by FDEF’s issuance of additional shares of FDEF common stock in connection with the merger; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations. All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, neither FDEF nor UCFC assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

