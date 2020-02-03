UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

About UNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:UCFC)

United Community Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (the Bank). The Bank operates through banking services segment. The Bank conducts its business through over 30 retail banking offices and loan production centers located throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania. The Bank is engaged in the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area, which consists of Ashland, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit and Trumbull Counties in Ohio and Allegheny and Beaver Counties in Pennsylvania. In addition to real estate lending, the Bank originates commercial loans and consumer loans.