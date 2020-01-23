UNITED BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 23, 2020, United Bancshares, Inc. issued a release announcing that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020. A copy of the release (Exhibit 99.1) is attached.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Release dated January 23, 2020

About UNITED BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Union Bank Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; online banking and automatic teller machines; commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage and home equity loans; wealth management services; treasury management services; safe deposit box rentals, and other personalized banking services. Through its over 10 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, and Pemberville, Ohio, the Company serves the Ohio counties of Allen, Delaware, Hancock, Marion, Putnam, Sandusky, Van Wert and Wood. The Bank’s total loan portfolio was approximately $354.6 million.