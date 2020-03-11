SEC Filings UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It also leases homes to residents, and through its REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. (S&F), the Company sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes in its communities. The Company owns and operates approximately 100 manufactured home communities containing over 17,800 developed sites. The communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Its focus is on real estate investments. The Company invests in rental homes and owns approximately 3,700 rental homes. It engages in the rental of manufactured homes primarily in areas where the communities have existing vacancies. The Company also has approximately 1,300 additional sites in various stages of engineering/construction.