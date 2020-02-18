ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP. (OTCMKTS:UPLMQ) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.



ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d845035dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 Execution Version SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT THIS SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”) is made as of February 14,…

About ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP. (OTCMKTS:UPLMQ)

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company operates in natural gas and oil exploration and development industry, with geographical segment, the United States. It owns oil and natural gas leases in Wyoming, Utah and Pennsylvania. In Colorado, the Company owns oil and natural gas leases, as well as fee oil and gas rights. The Company focuses on developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming, the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in Utah, and its natural gas reserves in the Appalachian Basin of Pennsylvania. The Company owns interests in approximately 104,000 gross (approximately 68,000 net) acres in Wyoming covering approximately 190 square miles.