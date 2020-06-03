ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On June 2, 2020, at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), the stockholders of the Company considered and approved three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2020.

The vote results detailed below represent the final results as certified by the Inspector of Elections:

Proposal 1

Election of directors for a one-year term.

29,192,104 3,340,950 441,773 4,163,211



