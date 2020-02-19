ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 19, 2020, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 27, 2019. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. It offers its products for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry segments. It also sells to the consumer, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. It is focused on providing specialized engineering and manufacturing solutions for these applications. It provides its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers an outsourced solution for the development, design, component sourcing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing and testing of advanced systems. It principal markets include North America, Asia and Europe.