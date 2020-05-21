U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (NYSE:USPH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (NYSE:USPH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

On May 21, 2020, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (\”USPH\” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, reported results for the First Quarter of March 31, 2020.
The press release includes a discussion of Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. See page 8 of the press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, for a definition of Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA for a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits, shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1
ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
Registrant\’s press release dated May 21, 2020 *
* Filed herewith.
U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            Exhibit 99.1                                                           CONTACT: U.S. Physical Therapy,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The Company’s segment is made up of various clinics within partnerships. The Company primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which it owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. The Company operates approximately 510 clinics in over 40 states. There are approximately 380 clinics operated under Clinic Partnerships and over 100 operated as Company-owned Facilities. In addition to its owned clinics, it also manages physical therapy facilities for third parties, primarily physicians, with over 20 third-party facilities under management.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR