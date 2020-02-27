SEC Filings U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (NYSE:USPH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

On February 27, 2020, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (\”USPH\” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The press release includes a discussion of Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. See page 9 of the press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, for a definition of Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA for a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits, shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

See Item 2.02 above. The first quarterly dividend of 2020 for $0.32 per share will be paid on April 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.