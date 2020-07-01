U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. (NYSE:USPH) Files An 8-K Other Events
ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS
On June 30, 2020, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. sold its interest in four wholly-owned previously closed clinics for an aggregate sale price of $100,000. The Company will retain the accounts receivable.
