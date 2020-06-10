U.S. ENERGY CORP. (NASDAQ:USEG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders

U.S. Energy Corp. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time in Houston, Texas. The certified results of the matters voted upon at the meeting, which are more fully described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement relating to the meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”), are as set forth below:

The following nominee for director was elected to serve until the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders and until his successor is elected or appointed and qualified:

10.1 U.S. Energy Corp. Amended and Restated 2012 Equity Performance and Incentive Plan



US ENERGY CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 U.S. Energy Corp. Amended and Restated 2012 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan Adopted By the Board: April 24,…

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment. The Company participates in oil and gas projects primarily as a non-operating working interest owner through exploration and development agreements with various oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company is also pursuing acquisitions of exploration, development and production-stage oil and gas properties or companies. The Company holds a geographically and geologically diverse portfolio of oil-weighted prospects in varying-stages of exploration and development. The Company engages in the prospect stages either for its own account or with prospective partners to enlarge its oil and gas lease ownership base.