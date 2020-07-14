Tyme Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TYMI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 d226659dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 TYME Provides Business Update and Announces Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operating Results • New Preclinical Data Supporting SM-88 Mechanism of Action Presented at AACR 2020 • TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial enrolling patients using oral SM-88 as a potential treatment for third-line pancreatic cancer • PanCAN enrolling patients in its Precision PromiseSM adaptive randomized Phase II/III registration-intent trial evaluating oral SM-88 as second-line monotherapy for pancreatic cancer • TYME & Joseph Ahmed Foundation’s HopES Sarcoma study enrolling patients for the investigator-initiated Phase II trial studying oral SM-88 as maintenance monotherapy in previously treated metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma and salvage monotherapy in clinically advanced sarcomas • TYME-18 Demonstrated Anti-Cancer Effect in New Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2020 • Health Economic Research Study Presented at ISPOR,…
About Tyme Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TYMI)
Tyme Technologies, Inc., formerly Global Group Enterprises Corp., conducts majority of its research and development activities and other business operations, through its subsidiary, Tyme Inc. (Tyme). Tyme is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Tyme is focused on the development and commercialization of highly targeted cancer therapeutics with a range of oncology indications. The Company’s another subsidiary, Luminant Biosciences, LLC, conducts the initial research and development of the Company’s therapeutic platform. The Company is formulating its regulatory and drug development program for its lead drug candidate, SM-88, and working towards the initiation of its Phase II clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating the expansion of its Phase II program to other types of cancer. The Company has not generated any revenue.
