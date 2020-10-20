TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TUES) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

As previously disclosed, on May 27, 2020 (the “Petition Date”), the Company and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively with the Company, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Chapter 11 Cases are being administered jointly under the caption “In re: Tuesday Morning Corporation, et. al., Case No. 20-31476-HDH-11.” The Debtors will continue to operate their businesses as “debtors-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and orders of the Bankruptcy Court.

On October 20, 2020, the Debtors filed with the Bankruptcy Court their monthly operating report for the period beginning September 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2020 (the “Monthly Operating Report”). The Monthly Operating Report is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit hereto) (this “Form 8-K”) will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information disclosed herein.

The Monthly Operating Report and other documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court are available for inspection at https://dm.epiq11.com/case/tuesdaymorning/info . Documents and other information available on such website are not part of this Form 8-K and are not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this Form 8-K.

The information furnished in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Monthly Operating Report attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding the Monthly Operating Report

The Company cautions investors and potential investors not to place undue reliance upon the information contained in the Monthly Operating Report, which was not prepared for the purpose of providing the basis for an investment decision relating to any of the securities of the Company. The Monthly Operating Report is limited in scope, covers a limited time period and has been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with the monthly reporting requirements of the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Report was not audited or reviewed by independent accountants, was not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, is in a format prescribed by applicable bankruptcy laws or rules, and is subject to future adjustment and reconciliation. There can be no assurance that, from the perspective of an investor or potential investor in the Company’s securities, the Monthly Operating Report is complete. Results set forth in the Monthly Operating Report should not be viewed as indicative of future results.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to the Chapter 11 Cases, the Company’s plan to continue its operations while it works to complete the Chapter 11 process and other statements regarding the Company’s proposed reorganization, strategy, future operations, performance and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and events also include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to obtain timely approval of the Bankruptcy Court with respect to motions filed in the Chapter 11 Cases; pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 Cases; the Bankruptcy Court’s rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases, and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases generally; the Company’s ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by the terms and conditions of the DIP ABL Credit Agreement, including the Company’s ability to maintain certain minimum liquidity requirements and file and obtain approval of a plan of reorganization or sale of all of its assets by agreed upon deadlines; the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases; the Company’s ability to continue to operate its business during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties; the effectiveness of the overall restructuring activities to the Chapter 11 Cases and any additional strategies the Company may employ to address its liquidity and capital resources; the actions and decisions of creditors and other third parties that have an interest in the Chapter 11 Cases; risks associated with third parties seeking and obtaining authority to terminate or shorten the Company’s exclusivity period to propose and confirm one or more plans of reorganization, for the appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee or to convert the Chapter 11 proceeding to a Chapter 7 proceeding; increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Company’s restructuring; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties as a result of the Chapter 11 Cases; the trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock and the effects of the delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market; litigation and other risks inherent in a bankruptcy process; the effects and length of the novel coronavirus pandemic; and the other factors listed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as may be required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Monthly Operating Report



TUESDAY MORNING CORP/DE Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2033876d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Monthly Operating Report CASH BASIS CASE NAME: Tuesday Morning Corporation,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods. The Company offers branded merchandise, such as Peacock Alley, Sferra, Lenox, Waterford and Hartmann. In addition to branded goods, it also carries home furnishings items made around the world. The Company’s stores operate in both primary and secondary locations of the suburban markets, such as strip malls, near its middle and upper-income customers. The Company utilizes distribution center facilities in Dallas, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.