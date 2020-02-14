TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TUES) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 13, 2019, Delta Value Group, LLC and certain related parties (“Delta Value Group”) filed a Schedule 13D with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicating that Delta Value Group had acquired ownership of approximately 8.0% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Tuesday Morning Corporation (the “Company”).

The Board of Directors of the Company is committed to acting in the best interest of all of the Company’s stockholders. The Board of Directors and management of the Company values constructive input from investors and will continue to engage with its stockholders and evaluate opportunities to increase long-term stockholder value.



Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods. The Company offers branded merchandise, such as Peacock Alley, Sferra, Lenox, Waterford and Hartmann. In addition to branded goods, it also carries home furnishings items made around the world. The Company’s stores operate in both primary and secondary locations of the suburban markets, such as strip malls, near its middle and upper-income customers. The Company utilizes distribution center facilities in Dallas, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.