TRUE NATURE HOLDING, INC. (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Story continues below

True Nature Holding, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.01 2 ex_170873.htm EXHIBIT 10.01 ex_170873.htm Exhibit 10.01 BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADVISORY AGREEMENT This Director Advisory Agreement (this “Agreement”) is entered and effective as of January 21,…

To view the full exhibit click here