TRUE NATURE HOLDING, INC. (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

TRUE NATURE HOLDING, INC. (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02

Story continues below

True Nature Holding, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.01 2 ex_170873.htm EXHIBIT 10.01 ex_170873.htm   Exhibit 10.01     BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADVISORY AGREEMENT   This Director Advisory Agreement (this “Agreement”) is entered and effective as of January 21,…
To view the full exhibit click here

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR