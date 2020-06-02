TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 29, 2020, TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders. At the annual meeting, shareholders of the Company: (1) elected Anthony J. Buzzelli, Helen Hanna Casey>and Brian S. Fetterolf>to the Board of Directors for terms expiring in 2024; (2) approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers on an advisory basis; (3) approved the ratification of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020; and (4) a vote to amend the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock issuable under the plan. The final results of voting on each of the matters submitted to a vote of the Company\’s shareholders during the annual meeting are as follows.
About TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management. The Bank segment provides commercial banking and private banking services through the Bank. The Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services to primarily institutional plan sponsors through Chartwell, and also provides distribution and marketing services for Chartwell’s investment products through CTSC Securities. The Company’s cash management services include online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and Automated Clearing House (ACH) services, foreign exchange and controlled disbursement.

