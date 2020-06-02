SEC Filings TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 29, 2020, TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders. At the annual meeting, shareholders of the Company: (1) elected Anthony J. Buzzelli, Helen Hanna Casey>and Brian S. Fetterolf>to the Board of Directors for terms expiring in 2024; (2) approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers on an advisory basis; (3) approved the ratification of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020; and (4) a vote to amend the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock issuable under the plan. The final results of voting on each of the matters submitted to a vote of the Company\’s shareholders during the annual meeting are as follows.