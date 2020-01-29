TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 29, 2020, TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. issued a press release which disclosed results of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99 to this report.
The information in this report, including the exhibit attached hereto, is furnished solely to Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
EX-99 2 tsc-pressrelease1x29x2020.htm EXHIBIT 99 Exhibit EXHIBIT 99  FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETRISTATE CAPITAL REPORTS EPS OF $1.89 FOR 2019 AND $0.44 FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ON RECORD GROWTH OF LOANS AND DEPOSITS– All categories of lending,…
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management. The Bank segment provides commercial banking and private banking services through the Bank. The Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services to primarily institutional plan sponsors through Chartwell, and also provides distribution and marketing services for Chartwell’s investment products through CTSC Securities. The Company’s cash management services include online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and Automated Clearing House (ACH) services, foreign exchange and controlled disbursement.

